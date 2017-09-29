Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer @jppower96

On Thursday, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. “One in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the 56-year-old former Seinfeld star wrote in a supremely classy note. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.” Next season will mark the last for Veep, for which Louis-Dreyfus has won a record six straight Best Comedy Actress Emmys. People reports that Louis-Dreyfus, who portrays politician Selina Meyer on the HBO show, learned of her diagnosis just one day after picking up her latest Emmy. After Louis-Dreyfus revealed her news, celebs including Debra Messing, Judd Apatow, Christina Applegate, Sarah Silverman, and Louis-Dreyfus’ Veep co-star, Tony Hale, showered her with support on Twitter.