Women Dragged Off Southwest Airlines Flight Over Pet Allergies Dispute @jppower96

A woman who complained of life-threatening allergies to animals was arrested after being forcibly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Times reports that 46-year-old college professor Anila Daulatzai asked the flight crew to remove the dogs, including a service animal, from the cabin. When she was unable to provide medical certification of her allergies, they removed her instead. Cellphone footage from the incident, which occurred at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport, shows Daulatzai shouting at the male officers as they pull and push her down the aisle. She accuses them of ripping her pants and tells them that her dad is having surgery the next day. She also informs them that she is a college professor. Passengers appeared divided about who was being unreasonable during the incident. Some could be heard defending Daulatzai, while another tells her to get off the plane. “People really got the sense that the officers didn’t have another option,” said passenger Bill Dumas, who recorded the incident and said that Daulatzai put up “fierce resistance.” Southwest Airlines apologized on Wednesday and said it would be reaching out to her about the experience. Meanwhile, Daulatzai was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer and resisting arrest