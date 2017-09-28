Tom Cruise Denies Wearing Prosthetic Butt in Valkyrie @jppower96

Tom Cruise has finally addressed the internet rumor that he wore a padded butt for a scene in his 2008 historical thriller Valkyrie. “There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie…It’s me. It’s not CGI; it’s me.” the 55-year-old insisted this week in an interview with Screen Rant. The rumor began last month when a random Twitter user wrote alongside a Valkyrie screengrab, “I present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie…Tom Cruise wears a fake butt.” Meanwhile, Cruise’s on-set Valkyrie trainer Wes Okerson tells Men’s Health, “It’s real. Definitely, definitely real…The guy trains really, really hard.”