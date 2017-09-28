Fish Reportedly Fall From the Sky in Mexico @jppower96

By J.P.
Filed Under: hi, mexico, Power 96
(Photo by Derek Davis/Staff photographer)

On a rainy Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico, Mexico, there were reports that fish were falling from the sky along with the attendant precipitation. The city’s civil defense agency went to war as to post photos on Facebook of four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk. As the AP notes, fish falling from the sky is an ancient phenomenon, wherein tornadoes over water—known as waterspouts—suck fish into the air and blow them around until they fall to the ground.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

New Phantasma Artists Revealed
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live