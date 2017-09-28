Fish Reportedly Fall From the Sky in Mexico @jppower96

On a rainy Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico, Mexico, there were reports that fish were falling from the sky along with the attendant precipitation. The city’s civil defense agency went to war as to post photos on Facebook of four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk. As the AP notes, fish falling from the sky is an ancient phenomenon, wherein tornadoes over water—known as waterspouts—suck fish into the air and blow them around until they fall to the ground.