Campus Voters Call Cops on Clown Candidate @jppower96

By J.P.
A frightening, bloody killer clown.

On Tuesday, Boston city council candidate Pat Payaso posed for a picture alongside his Dodge Viper outside a Roxbury Community College polling location. This prompted someone to call to the police. Why? Because Payaso, as always, was dressed in a full clown getup, complete with face paint. “Apparently, he was near a polling location on Cedar Street and some well-meaning people got a little nervous seeing a creepy clown hanging out on the periphery, so they called it in–not realizing it was a candidate who was just there doing his thing,” police spokesman Stephen McNulty told The Boston Herald. Payaso, who’d already left by the time police arrived, was pulled over a short distance from the college, but was allowed to drive off when the officer realized he posed no threat to anyone.

