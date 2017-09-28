Bridesmaid Under Fire for Posting Pic of Bride’s Dress Before Wedding @jppower96

An anonymous bride-to-be recently wrote to women’s lifestyle website MamaMia to complain that her bridesmaid Tanya had posted a photo of her wedding dress on Instagram without her permission. “I wouldn’t have had an issue with her taking pictures as long as they remained private. But now a picture of me in my wedding dress is on the internet more than eight months before my wedding day,” the bride explained. “It makes me feel sick and as though the magic had been taken away and ruined.” When the bride asked Tanya to take the photo down, the bridesmaid refused and insisted that she was making a big deal about nothing. Tanya also pointed out that none of the bride’s friends or family members were following her on Instagram. Her account, however, is public and can be viewed by anyone. The bride says things have gotten awkward between her and Tanya since their exchange. “I’ve considered asking Tanya to no longer be in my bridal party, but I feel like that may only cause more issues,” she added.