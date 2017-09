Last night, JP shared with me the most heart breaking video I’ve seen yet about Puerto Rico. Please donate to the charity of your choice today and make a difference in PUERTO RICO today.

As of 9am this morning, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted out the following :Β “At @ricardorossello request, @POTUS has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico. It will go into effect immediately.”

Stay Strong Puerto Rico.