Wendy Williams Spills Her Own Tea! ☕️ @thelucylopez

Wendy Williams is defending her husband Kevin Hunter following rumors he’s been having an affair. “Look, I’m a straight shooter. Pow, pow. All you got to do is Google him and you see the story,” Williams said on her show Tuesday while flashing her massive wedding ring. “You can believe what you want–but I stand by my guy.” DailyMail.com reported on Monday that Hunter and massage therapist Sharina Hudson have been hooking up for a decade, and that Hunter moved her into a $765,000 house just miles away from the home he shares with Williams and their son Kevin Jr.

