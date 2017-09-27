Pitbull To Rescue – DALE! ❤️✈️ @thelucylopez

Pitbull sent his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients stranded there after Hurricane Maria could be brought to the U.S. for treatment. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González thanked the singer for his generosity on Tuesday. “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she tweeted. Pitbull tells the New York Daily News that the gesture was the least he could do. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said. Then he said “Dale que tu peudes…”