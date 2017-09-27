No Trick Or Treating If You’re OVER 16 Years Old?? 🎃👻 #LucyLopez

A law being introduced into a Canadian town on Oct. 3 will make it illegal for teenagers 16 and older to go trick-or-treating, and people have very mixed feelings about it.

Lawmakers in the province of New Brunswick are enforcing an 8 p.m. curfew and plan on issuing fines of up to $200 to anyone “caught in ‘facial disguise’ in public after curfew — like a zombie mask or witch’s veil — or anyone over 16 found roaming the streets for treats,” according to CBC News.

