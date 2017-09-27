Happy National Good Neighbor Day!

By Lucy Lopez
Photo by @thelucylopez and her friend @soosee

Today is September 28th and it’s National Good Neighbor Day.  I think we all had that one crazy neighbor growing up? OR we live next to one right now?!

The best neighbors I’ve ever had and will ever have were the Maru’s. The Maru family welcomed me into their house with open arms and heart! I fell in LOVE with Halloween, because of the Maru Family. We were fortunate enough to call each other family. One of my favorite memories of growing up with the Maru Familia as neighbors was listening to their father practice on his horn! You could hear him wale on that for blocks! 

Speaking of Good Neighbors; Los Peñas from Que pasa USA…WERE THE BEST.

