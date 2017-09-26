Yep, Kylie Jenner Is Expecting And We Just Found Out What She’s Having!!!!

When TMZ broke the news of Kylie Jenner being knocked up, the story spread like wildfire. Everybody wants to know what she’s having and how far along she is!!!! Guess what?!?! I think we have the answer so keep reading!!!!

TMZ broke yet another story about the 20-year-old reality star and here’s what we know!!!! According to TMZ, Kylie and her boo Travis Scott are having a GIRL!!!! We’re also told that she’s around 5 months pregnant so that means we could expect to see the baby in January 2018!!!! Wow, Kylie would start the new year as a mommy?!?! Well, congrats to the two love birds!!!! No pics of the baby bump just yet but those should be coming sooner or later. Oh and if you’re wondering what’s up with Tyga…he’s reportedly been seen with another woman named, Arianny Celeste, who is taking his mind off of his old boo being pregnant.