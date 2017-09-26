Kloe Kardashian PREGNANT!!! #IvyUnleashed 

🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨

According to multiple sources, including TMZ, Kloe Kardashian is FINALLY PREGO!!! And the baby daddy is her man Triston Thompson. This is something she’s wanted for years! Whether it was a slip up or not, I’m not even sure, and don’t think it even matters. It’s just crazy being that just a few days ago it was leaked that HER SISTER Kylie Kenner is expecting as well. I’m wondering if their momager is freaking out right now! lol I’m sure that smart lady has a master plan. All I know is that babies are precious and they better love the hell outta these kiddos! I’m sure that won’t be a problem. I also hope they enjoy being prego as much as I did 🤗Such a beautiful thing!

“Another day, another Kardashian pregnancy — but this time it’s Khloe … TMZ has learned. Multiple sources tell us Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with her first child, and the baby daddy is her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Our sources say Khloe is 3 months pregnant. We’re told Khloe conceived naturally. So far, she doesn’t know the sex of the baby. This now makes for 3 expecting Kardashians. We broke the stories … Kim and Kylie are also expecting, and their babies should be delivered around the same time in mid-January. Khloe and Tristan have been dating for 1 year.”