KYLIE JENNER PREGO!!!!! Click To Find Out WHO The Baby Daddy Is! #IvyUnleahsed

OMG!!!! WOOOOOOOW!!!! Check out the latest story on Kylie Jenner! According to multilpe sources including TMZ, she’s prego by rapper TRAVIS SCOTT!!!! Here’s the story from TMZ.com:

“Kylie Jenner is pregnant and Travis Scott is about to become a dad.

We’re told Kylie began telling friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA.

Sources also say Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend, has also been telling his friends. We’re even told — although we cannot verify — that he’s told friends they’re having a girl.

One source says Travis was at a recent event telling people about the pregnancy and how his life was going to change.

If they are punking their friends with repeated pregnancy proclamations, it’s super weird … especially in light of the photo (above) which Kylie herself just posted on Snapchat.

It’s also interesting … Kylie’s been posting old pics of herself on Instagram and current shots from the chest up.

Kylie and Travis have been together since April.”