Macklemore and Kesha Go Camping in Nostalgic ‘Good Old Days’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Macklemore and Kesha have come together to take a fun-filled camping trip with friends in the warm and nostalgic video for their collaborative track, “Good Old Days.”

The Johnny Valencia-directed clip opens with Macklemore and Kesha helping another couple push-start a vintage van as they head off into the woods. They end up a camping site where they meet a large group of friends, which turns into a big party that runs well into the night.

There’s plenty of dancing, singing and memory-making, including a birthday celebration. Watch the clip and catch the warm fuzzy feelings below.