Another KARDASHIAN GUN Situation! Click To See Who Was Held UP! #IvyUnleashed

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

According to TMZ….

“A woman just walked into the Kardashian’s DASH store in West Hollywood and pointed a gun at the cashier.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the woman showed up Thursday at 11:19 AM, and pointed a revolver at an employee. We’re told the woman started ranting about Cuba, using phrases like “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.”

The woman then started knocking stuff off the counter and pointed the revolver again at the cashier and then just left the store.

Someone called 911 and cops swarmed the store.

It was not an attempted robbery, and we can confirm no one from the Kardashian brood was at the store.

An investigation is underway but so far the woman has not been apprehended.”

http://www.tmz.com/

