Sia Shares ‘Rainbow’ Video Starring Maggie Ziegler

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia’s favorite muse, young dancer Maggie Ziegler, has returned to star in the singer’s new music video, “Rainbow.”

Related: Sia Unveils ‘Rainbow’ Song from ‘My Little Pony’ Movie

“Rainbow” is the lead single from the soundtrack for My Little Pony: The Movie.

In the video, footage of Ziegler dancing on a water-covered floor is interspersed with clips from the movie, which is set to debut in theaters on Oct. 6.

The song is sung from the perspective of the character Sia voices for the film, Songbird Serenade.

The album will also feature songs by Lukas Graham, Rachel Platten, DNCE, and more along with songs from the film sung by the star-studded cast which includes Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, and Emily Blunt, among others.

The full soundtrack will be released on September 22.

Check out Sia’s latest below.