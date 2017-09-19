Happy National Talk Like Pirate Day! @theLucyLopez #411Pain

It’s September 19th and it’s National Talk Like a Pirate Day. Arggghhhh!!!
Click on this video if you wanna talk like a pirate!
Use these jokes, if you want to impress the Wendy Bird in your life…
Q: How do pirates know that they are pirates?
A: They think, therefore they ARRRR!!!!!
Q: Why does it take pirates so long to learn the alphabet?
A: Because they can spend years at C.
and last but not least..
Q: How do pirates prefer to communicate?
A: Aye to aye or they just call 411 Pain!
