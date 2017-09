Sam Smith – love this guy, has made his return to music with his lead single “Too Good At Goodbyes.” A new album is on the way, still no word on a title or release date. Check out the music video for “Too Good At Goodbyes” above. What do you think?

Thank you all for your beautiful comments about the TGAG video. This one is a love letter to England & to love. It’s always about love. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 18, 2017

