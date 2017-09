Drake has been going in with tattoos lately. And now he has to more to add to the collection! He recently got a tat of Lil Wayne, and now a tattoo of Denzel Washington?!? Well, we know who his man crushes are! lol He did also get a meaningful tattoo. He did a tribute to his boy FIF who passed away. Check Out the pics below.

