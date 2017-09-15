Text On The 10’s To Win Tickets To Phantasma!

The Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival will be a 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience that you don’t want to miss.

Previous performers have included Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers!

And this year, Latin superstar Luis Fonsi from the smash hit “Despacito” will be the first act to perform, along with Flosstradamus, Dillon Francis and Cheat Codes.

Obviously, you want tickets to this epic show and you can win them this weekend simply by entering our text on the 10s ticket giveaway.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

