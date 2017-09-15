Kesha Shares Message of Support for Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez

Kesha has taken to social media to show her support for fellow artists Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

“My heart is with Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga today,” she wrote. “We’re all human & need self care. I hope both these icons heal safe & feel good. Such wonderful role models for being so honest with a very critical world.”

Lady Gaga recently revealed that she suffers from the chronic pain condition Fibromyalgia. The singer was forced to cancel a scheduled performance at Rock in Rio due to “severe pain.”

Gomez revealed this week that she had undergone a kidney transplant as part of her ongoing battle with Lupus.

See Kesha’s post below.