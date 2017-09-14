AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | What's Open & Closed: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Selena Gomez Is Grateful For This Person Saving Her Life!!!!

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Selena Gomez has struggled with the life-threatening disease, Lupus, for some time. It seems that it got so bad that she needed a kidney transplant after being rushed to a hospital while out with her boo The Weeknd. Luckily she didn’t have to look far for a donor!!!! Her bestie Francia Raisa was more than willing to help her friend by giving a kidney of her own. Selena broke the news on her IG account and the post is below. Click arrows to see her surgery scars. Wow. Glad your doing well Selena but damn, what a friend right?!?!

