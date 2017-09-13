AFTER IRMA | Latest Updates | Power Outages  | What's Open & Closed: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Chainsaw Nun Is South Florida Sensation & Hero 😍

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

I love everything about this story. Sister Margaret Ann, principal of Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, has become a local sensation when a video of her wielding a chainsaw post Hurricane Irma hit the internet. Posted by Miami-Dade Police via their twitter account, the video has over 5,000 retweets & 11,000 + favorites.

For more on this story click here.

