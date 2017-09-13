Chainsaw Nun Is South Florida Sensation & Hero 😍

I love everything about this story. Sister Margaret Ann, principal of Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, has become a local sensation when a video of her wielding a chainsaw post Hurricane Irma hit the internet. Posted by Miami-Dade Police via their twitter account, the video has over 5,000 retweets & 11,000 + favorites.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

