Wiz Khalifa Drops ‘Rain’ Featuring PartyNextDoor

Both rappers are preparing 2017 albums.
Filed Under: PartyNextDoor, Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images

By Hayden Wright

Wiz Khalifa and PartyNextDoor are both due to release albums before 2017 ends: Wiz is working on his anticipated Rolling Papers 2 while PartyNextDoor prepares to release Club Atlantis. The duo teamed up for the track “Rain,” which has made its way onto the internet.

It’s not clear whether “Rain” will appear to either MC’s album — but diehard fans will recognize it from a 2015 SXSW appearance.

Footage of Wiz “debuting” the song two and a half years ago is on YouTube—the comments section shows that fans checked back month after month, year after year waiting for a formal release. Now a studio version is available for fans to enjoy.

Neither rapper’s 2017 album has a release date but the stream of new (and old) material has been steady.

Listen to “Rain,” which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

