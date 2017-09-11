AFTER IRMA | Chopper 4 Live Stream Accessing Damage | Latest Updates | Power Outages Miami-Dade & Broward | Closings: Miami-Dade | Broward | MonroeHurricane Guide | Live Weather Blog | CBS4 Weather App

Swae Lee Denies Fan’s Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit

"Because I do like 3,000 shows, but I never threw a bottle off stage," he said.
By Hayden Wright

TMZ’s camera’s caught up with Rae Sremmurd star Swae Lee at LAX, where he declared plans to countersue a fan who claims he threw a bottle which struck him and caused permanent damage to his nose.

“I’m about to countersue,” Lee said. “Cause he lying and he finna cause me stress. I’m finna countersue. Because I do like 3,000 shows, but I never threw a bottle off stage, and Jxmmi never threw a bottle off stage, so these are false accusations, so I’m about to countersue.”

The alleged incident occurred last October, and the fan (whose name has not been disclosed) is suing for medical expenses and other damages.

Check out the footage below.

