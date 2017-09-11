Avril Lavigne Takes Stage with Nickelback for First Performance in 3 Years

By Hayden Wright

Avril Lavigne and Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger were once one of Canada’s most commercially successful married couples: The pair were hitched from July 2013 to September 2015. Despite their divorce, the duo apparently remain friends and appeared together at L.A.’s Greek Theater on Saturaday night (Sept. 9).

During Nickelback’s set, Avril made a special appearance onstage to contribute vocals to “Rockstar.” The “Complicated” singer announced to the crowd that the performance was her first time onstage in three years.

While Avril was performing, members of the band cheered “Work the stage – work it girl!” Afterwards, the band cheekily tweeted that you “never know” who’s going to join Nickleback on stage.

The band also pulled a lucky fan on stage to perform with them (via Blabbermouth).

Watch footage from Avril’s appearance below.