Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss, Being a ‘Granny’ on His Next Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Smith is ready to get back out on tour.

“I just want to go out on stage every night and crush it,” he admitted in an exclusive interview with Radio.com, plus he thinks he’s already nailed down a rough set list while making his new album.

Also on his ‘to do’ list for touring – a healthier and more relaxed lifestyle this time while out on the road.

The slimmed down and fit singer opened up as to why he feels it’s important to maintain his trim physique and admitted that he of course has his weaknesses too.

“I love cheese, it’s impossible. I’m always going to struggle with it,” Smith says. “It’s mainly about being healthy and being ready for touring. Last time when I was making my first record, it was tougher when I was heavier. It’s healthy, I’m happy.”

And just how will he spending his time when he’s not out on stage? He spoke of these plans while promoting his new single “Too Good At Goodbyes.”

“I’ve drank all the drinks now, there’s no more drinks to drink at the moment,” he joked. “I’m trying to clear my body and my mind and I’m going to be a granny on tour. That’s my aim this time. Candles and hot water and Sex and the City.”

Before heading out on the road for a full tour, the singer will first tackle a series of intimate club dates in a few select cities this month.

Dates include September 11 in Los Angeles, September 13 in New York City, September 15 in London and September 18 in Berlin. Details for these shows will be announced soon. For updates, head over to Sam Smith’s official website.