Be Caller 9 To Win Tix To Phantasma Music Festival

The Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival will be a 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience that you don’t want to miss.

Previous performers have included Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers!

And this year, Latin superstar Luis Fonsi from the smash hit “Despacito” will perform, along with Flosstradamus, Dillon Francis and Cheat Codes.

It all takes place November 3rd and 4th at the House Of Horror Haunted Carnival at the Miami International Mall in Doral.

You can also buy your tickets here.

