Lil Wayne Back In Hospital Following Another Seizure

Oh no not again! A rep for LiL Wayne has confirmed the rapper had suffered multiple seizures and his show in Vegas had to be cancelled. Wayne is currently in a Chicago hospital after his ongoing battle with epilepsy has caused him to suffer yet again another seizure. Sources close to the rapper say he was found unconscious in his hotel room which prompted him to be rushed to an area hospital. Once he arrived at the hospital he suffered another seizure, poor Wayne!!

His team tried to get him released from the hospital so he could make his show in Texas which just sounds like a horrible idea beings he’s had not one but two seizures in the same night. Thankfully the doctors stepped in and said that he needs his rest and the show doesn’t seem like something Wayne should focus on at the moment. Getting him back to health needs to be priority instead of a show. According to sources close to him, he is currently resting in bed trying to get better for his fans! Unfortunately, Wayne has been suffering seizures for years, get better Weezy!!!!