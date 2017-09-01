HURRICANE HARVEY | HOW YOU CAN HELP | Red Cross | Call 1-800-RED CROSS | Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

POWER 96 Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour

Filed Under: High School Football, High School Hometown Tour

Are you ready for some football? High school football that is!

POWER 96 is ready to join you, your family, and friends under the Friday Night Lights which is why we are launching the POWER 96 Hometown Football Tour.

During the Hometown Football Tour, we’ll be hitting the streets of South Florida bringing interactive games, taking pictures and pumping up the crowd at local high school football games.

Our friends from MetroPCS, McDonald’s, and the U.S. Marines will also be joining us and bringing more fun and excitement for football fans.

So if you want us to participate in your school’s football game, invite us.

Just fill out THIS FORM.

It’s that easy but remember, dates are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis and are subject to availability.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win A Disney Dream Vacation
PowerPlayBack Starring Charlie Puth

Listen Live