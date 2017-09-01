HURRICANE HARVEY | HOW YOU CAN HELP | Red Cross | Call 1-800-RED CROSS | Text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Kesha’s New Tattoo Reminds Her to ‘Live Free’

Filed Under: Dr. Luke, Kesha
Photo: Olivia Bee

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kesha has clearly drawn out her commitment to never be enslaved or tied down again — on her hands, which are now illustrated with the phrase “live free.”

Related: Kesha Covers ‘House of the Rising Sun’ on ‘Fallon’

The letters run across both hands, one on each finger, right above the knuckle. Kesha posted an image of her new ink late Wednesday night (Aug 30).

The tattoo was created by Derrick Snodgrass of Oblivious Surroundings and possibly stems from the hashtag #FreeKesha, which her fans frequently used when posting about her long running legal wrangle with producer Dr. Luke.

 

See Kesha’s post below:

LIVE FREE @oblivioussurroundings ☠️

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

