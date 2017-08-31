Taylor Swift REJECT Calvin Harris’ Proposal?!? #IvyUnleashed

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video last week, fans have been scouring it for subtle messages. Their latest theory based on the “LWYMMD” clip is that Taylor Swift turned down a marriage proposal from Calvin Harris. Why? In the robbery scene where the singer swings a baseball bat in a store, you can spot a tiny engagement ring box directly behind her, on the right, on top of a stack of money. Meanwhile, in the scene where Taylor sits in a bathtub full of diamonds, there is a heart necklace that spells out the word “no.” The heart necklace looks just like the one that Harris gave her for their one-year anniversary. Page Six reported back in June 2016 that Harris had been ring shopping at the time of his and Taylor’s breakup. Ouch.

