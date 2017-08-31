How Fergie’s Son Axl Ended Up Singing on New Album ‘Double Dutchess’

By Scott T. Sterling

When Fergie’s long-awaited second solo album, Double Dutchess, finally drops, it will arrive with one very unexpected feature: her four-year-old son, Axl.

Fergie explained how Axl’s first big feature came to be during an interview on 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles.

“I would be playing songs and he just picked up on ‘Enchanté (Carine),'” Fergie revealed. “He would just be singing and I was like, ‘Ahhhh!’ When you hear your baby singing in French, it was like, oh gosh, I gotta get this. So I’m following him around with a recorder like, ‘Let’s sing again! Let’s make it the jumping into the pillows song! So every time I jump I’ll sing it, and every time you jump you’ll sing it.’ So I finally got one that was decent and usable. It was just so cute.”

Fans will be able to hear Axl’s musical debut when Double Dutchess is released on Sept. 22.