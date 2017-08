Ed Sheeran & his Divide World Tour stopped by the American Airlines Arena last night – incredible performance! We sat down with Teddy before the show to speak his cameo roll in an upcoming episode of the Simpsons, his MTV VMA Artist of the Year award & much more. Watch the full interview above, were you there?

Broadcast live from the American Airlines Arena ✔️ #DivideWorldTour A post shared by Miguel Irizarry (@mijoplease) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT