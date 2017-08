"We wanted to show the world that 'hey, the FOUR of us ARE @FifthHarmony !'" – @AllyBrooke on their huge night at the @vmas #5HonGMA pic.twitter.com/zSHVpTa5oe

Ok, remember when 5th Harmony hit the VMA’s stage for their performance and it kicked off with an unidentified member falling off the stage? Well here’s Ally brooke of 5th Harmony explaining the shady move & will they every get a 5th member?

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...