Fan Sneaks Into $25,000 Ringside Seats for Mayweather Vs. McGregor @jppower96

A sneaky spectator pulled off a major heist over the weekend, when he snuck into a $25,000 ring side seat at the Mayweather Vs. McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Uproxx, McGregor superfan Oliver Regis was sitting in his $2,500 nosebleed seat at the T-Mobile Arena when he noticed all the empty seats down on the floor and decided to see how close he could get to the ring. He ended up in the third row surrounded by celebrities including Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez–and has the Instagram selfies to prove it.