Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington Dish on Game of Thrones Season Finale @jppower96

In new behind-the-scenes commentary for HBO, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke discuss how creepy it is that their characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are unaware that they’re related and have sex in the season seven finale. “For us, as actors, it’s just weird,” Clarke admits. “The reality of what they are to each other, I don’t know how that’s going to… I think [gags] might be the reaction.” Harington adds, “I think they both know it’s wrong. I think they both know it’s going to cause problems. But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it’s like a runaway train. You can’t stop it from happening.” Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage–whose character Tyrion Lannister witnesses Jon and Dany shacking up–jokes, “It’s Game of Thrones. There’s a long history of romance not ending well on this show.