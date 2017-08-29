Drake Shows Off His Workout Face

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake wants to pump, you up.

The rapper took to Instagram today (Aug. 29) to remind fans that he’s staying in fighting shape with a photo of himself during what looks like a strenuous workout.

Hoisting a set of barbells, Drake’s workout face gives the impression that he’s really going for it and not just showing off for the camera (even though he’s doing that, too).

He’s definitely showing off his OVO X Air Jordan apparel, sporting a tank top and shorts emblazoned with logos from the iconic brands.

See the Instagram post below.