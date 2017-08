If you ever needed another reason to go to Target today…

Target has announced that it will release an entire line of $5 wines on Sunday, September 3. The wine will come in five varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Red Blend. In case it’s important to you, the Cabernet and Red Blend are the two options with the highest alcohol percentage (13.5 percent).

All mommies can agree this is the feeling we all get after that first sip of wine touches our lips!