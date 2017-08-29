8 Details You Missed in Taylor Swift’s “LWYMMD” Music Video @jppower96

Taylor Swift’s new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” has already gone viral for it’s hilariously dark takedown of all the insults previously aimed at the pop singer. And now, Elite Daily has compiled a list of eight details you may have missed on first watch. Here they are:

1-Zombie Taylor is wearing her “Out of The Woods” dress.

2-The name on one of the tombstones is the pseudonym she wrote “This Is What You Came For” under.

3-Taylor’s wearing her 2014 Met Gala dress in that grave.

4-The gold car Swift crashes looks a lot like the one Katy Perry drove in her “Waking Up In Vegas” music video.

5-She robs a place called “Stream Co.,” which is most likely a reference to her criticism of streaming services that don’t pay artists enough.

6-“Squad U” is an obvious reference to the fact that Swift has been criticized for curating the members of her squad.

7-Swift addressed all of the Tom Hiddleston drama with “I ❤ TS” shirts, just like the one Hiddleston wore that people roasted him and Swift for.

8-She shouts out her actual squad on a T-shirt in the last scene of the video by writing their names on her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt-which she recycled from her “You Belong With Me” video.