North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye West Song

By Scott T. Sterling

As part of a splashy new Kim Kardashian cover story, Interview magazine secured quite the exclusive: four-year-old daughter North West’s first-ever interview.

To jazz things up, the magazine had other famous children do the questioning, including Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

It was Britney Spears’ sons, Jayden and Sean, who broached the subject of North’s superstar rapper father, Kanye West, asking about her favorite song from daddy’s catalog.

“My daddy’s song ‘Amazing,’ she exclaimed of the 2009 single from West’s 808s and Heartbreak album. “So amazing!”

Other revelations in the interview include her favorite pizza (“Just Cheese! Cheese, cheese—everywhere cheese”), her favorite TV show (Shimmer and Shine) and that her favorite Disney princess is “Jasmine, because I love her.”