Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Today! 💙 @thelucylopez

The Red Cross said they depend on financial donations to help provide immediate relief. They have already set up a way to donate to victims with a simple text. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.

The United Way has also announced a way to text a donation: Text 41444 to UWFLOOD to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund.

Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.