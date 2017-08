Listen all week to win your way into the private Power 96 Power Playback Party starring:

Dua Lipa!

You’ll get to meet Dua, talk life, hang out and listen to her play a few songs in an up-close and personal intimate setting at the all new

PLUGIN KARAOKE at Gulfstream Park.

THE ONLY WAY IN IS TO WIN!

Listen weekdays at 6:35, 2:35 and 6:35 and CALLER 9 will win the EXCLUSIVE INVITES.

Rules