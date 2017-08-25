Taylor Swift’s Fans Are Coming For Kim Kardashian!!!!

Taylor Swift just released her new single and it only seemed right that she talk about those that did her wrong, right?!?! I mean it wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift song if she didn’t. Well, it seems as though she took a swipe at Kanye West and his reality famous wife Kim Kardashian in her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do.” While she doesn’t reference them by name, if you listen to the lyrics and read between the lines you can guess who she’s talking about.

Taylor’s fans noticed the reference and it looks as though they were defending Swift by leaving comments and snake emojis in Kim Kardashian’s comments on IG and other social media outlets. Kim hasn’t made a comment about it but according to BuzzFeed, the reality star is blocking those who are coming on her page with the shade. Others are questioning Taylor’s timing of her new music. It looks as though the release of her new album, Reputation, is on November 10th but there is a huge conspiracy behind that date. According to Rolling Stones, November 10th will mark the 10th death anniversary of Kanye West’s mom, Donda West. Sources told Rolling Stones, “There is no correlation,” with the release date and the anniversary. Wow.