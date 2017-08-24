Mariah Carey Teases Remix of French Montana’s ‘Unforgettable’

By Hayden Wright

In the 90s, Mariah Carey blazed a trail for R&B-rap collaborations when she recruited Ol’ Dirty Bastard to remix her hit “Fantasy.” In the years since, Mimi has stayed true to her winning formula and repurposed pop hits for the hip-hop market. Now it appears French Montana has flipped her script and engineered a remix of his hit “Unforgettable” featuring R&B vocals from Carey.

Mariah tweeted a preview of their collaboration and revealed it will drop Friday at midnight. In the 45-second teaser, Mariah’s breathy vocals are layered over some bars from “Unforgettable.” She also tagged Swae Lee, who appears on the song’s original cut.

The Mariah Carey edit of “Unforgettable” drops tomorrow—Preview it here: