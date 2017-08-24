Happy National Waffle Day! 😋 @TheLucyLopez

Happy National Waffle Day, just another made-up food holiday that I fully support. Here are my TOP 3 picks for the best WAFFLES ever…

#3. The Mickey Mouse Waffles from the Grand Floridian in Walt Disney World. I mean, c’mon!!!! It’s Mickey Mouse’s face on a waffle! Sprinkled with powdered sugar, confetti sprinkles and a Florida grown strawberry. Follow @mickeymouse ((Yes, follow Mickey Mouse!)).

#2. New York Times Favorite: Sage Fried Chicken Tower Waffles from Hash House A Go Go in Orlando, Florida. Look at that monster! This is worth the drive, the stares from people eating with you and also the calories. Good luck! Follow @hashhouseagogo.

#1. Chicken and Waffles from 305 Hot Spot: World Famous House Of Mac. I don’t care who you are, if you are from Miami this is by far the best spot for waffles hands down. ((56 NW 29th ST in the middle of MIAMI)) EXCELLENT CRUNCH on those chicken pieces, velvety texture on those waffles and the ambient is local! Don’t play yourself! Go there now & tell them Lucy Lopez says “What’s Up Teach!” Follow @worldfamoushouseofmac

There you have it, my TOP 3 WAFFLES SPOTS in FLORIDA. Go out there and eat a waffle with someone you love! ❤️

411 PAIN is a nationwide network that connects people with experienced attorneys to get their lives back on track after an auto accident or slip and fall. Learn more at www.411pain.com.