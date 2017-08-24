Happy National Waffle Day! 😋 @TheLucyLopez

By Lucy Lopez
Photo by: Lucy Lopez

Happy National Waffle Day, just another made-up food holiday that I fully support. Here are my TOP 3 picks for the best WAFFLES ever…

 

#3. The Mickey Mouse Waffles from the Grand Floridian in Walt Disney World. I mean, c’mon!!!! It’s Mickey Mouse’s face on a waffle! Sprinkled with powdered sugar, confetti sprinkles and a Florida grown strawberry. Follow @mickeymouse ((Yes, follow Mickey Mouse!)).

21124728 10155146969392961 1633497014 o Happy National Waffle Day! 😋 @TheLucyLopez

#2. New York Times Favorite: Sage Fried Chicken Tower Waffles from Hash House A Go Go in Orlando, Florida. Look at that monster! This is worth the drive, the stares from people eating with you and also the calories. Good luck! Follow @hashhouseagogo.

21081533 10155146970502961 884427666 o Happy National Waffle Day! 😋 @TheLucyLopez

#1. Chicken and Waffles from 305 Hot Spot: World Famous House Of Mac. I don’t care who you are, if you are from Miami this is by far the best spot for waffles hands down. ((56 NW 29th ST in the middle of MIAMI)) EXCELLENT CRUNCH on those chicken pieces, velvety texture on those waffles and the ambient is local! Don’t play yourself! Go there now & tell them Lucy Lopez says “What’s Up Teach!” Follow @worldfamoushouseofmac

screen shot 2017 08 24 at 10 06 00 am Happy National Waffle Day! 😋 @TheLucyLopez

There you have it, my TOP 3 WAFFLES SPOTS in FLORIDA. Go out there and eat a waffle with someone you love! ❤️

 

