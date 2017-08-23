Demi Lovato Releases Album Title Same Day As Taylor Swift

What a day for music!! Taylor Swift wasn’t the only one to announce an album today. Matter of fact, Taylor had her fans in a panic after deleting her social media accounts on Friday (August 18th) which marked the three year anniversary of her hit “Shake it Off”. Well, her fans differently weren’t shaking off the fact that Taylor had some tricks up her sleeve. Today she announced her new album titled “Reputation” which is set to release in November. Her first single off of that album is set to be released tomorrow night. How exciting!!!!

Well… This is where Demi Lovato steps in and announces her sixth studio album called “Tell Me You Love Me”. Oh yes she did! On the same exact day Taylor releases her album title, Demi made statements on her twitter that her album featuring her hit “Sorry not Sorry” is set to release on September 29th. Wow! You have to be pretty brave to make that announcement after Taylor released her new album. Demi also confirmed that she will be performing at the VMA’s this weekend. Wow, what day! Both are incredible and extremely talented! They both have such a great fan base too and as always, we wish them the best!