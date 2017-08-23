Beyoncé to Collaborate with Laverne Cox on Upcoming Project

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s no secret that Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox is a Beyoncé super-fan, having publicly declared her love for the iconic singer numerous times.

Now, the actress has revealed to Access Hollywood that she and Queen Bey are set to collaborate on an upcoming project.

“I have no idea, to be perfectly honest,” Cox admitted regarding how the upcoming collaboration came to be. “Does she pick out her, like, biggest fans ever and let them work with her? It’s pretty amazing.”

Cox went to explain how she met Beyoncé at the Grammys earlier this year, and being proud that she didn’t cry at the occasion, adding that “a sense of calm comes over you when you meet the queen.”

The actress detailed how her big moment came during a commercial break, and that a then-pregnant Beyoncé stood up to greet her and exchange pleasantries.

“(She said) just the loveliest things. She had seen my Lip Sync Battle performance. She just knew that I was a huge fan…she’s a queen,” she said, referencing her take on Destiny’s Child song “Lose My Breath” on the lip sync show.

While Cox didn’t share any details on the collaboration, she did take to Twitter to share that more details will be announced on Sept. 6.