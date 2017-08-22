Justin Bieber Has Had Enough of This Person!!!!

Photo: Jens Astrup / AFP / Getty Images

Even since Justin Bieber has called off his “Purpose World Tour,” the pop star has been spending a lot of his time in church. It seems as though that time in church is making him reevaluate his life and the people in it. According to TMZ, The Biebs consulted with his pastor who then advised him to stay away from those who are bad influences. It looks like one of those bad influences is boxing champ, Floyd Mayweather since Justin recently unfollowed him on social media.

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao - Press Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: Justin Bieber appears on stage with Floyd Mayweather Jr.at the Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao Press Conference on March 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

TMZ went on to say that Mayweather didn’t take the unfollowing too well because he went “insane, nuclear.” Sources mentioned that Mayweather considers Bieber a “traitor,” because he abandoned him, even after all he has done to stick by Bieber after the public criticized Biebs.

Looks like Justin won’t be there when Mayweather takes on McGregor in an upcoming fight. Sometimes you just have to unfollow people on social media and in real life to better yourself and grow.

